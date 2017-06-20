Will Denver hit a record high today?

The temperature is soaring in Denver on the last day of spring -- and it might not stop until a record is broken.

That heat record of 97 degrees was set back in 1968, and again in 2007. Denver International Airport already hit 93 degrees at noon, and the sky is still mostly clear and very dry.

The low humidity in the area, mostly in the low teens, will allow the temps to keep rising.

A strong ridge of high pressure is also guiding warm air from the desert southwest into Colorado.

The ridge is keeping convection at bay as well, but clouds are expected to develop by late afternoon or early evening, but the record could very well be tied or broken by then.

Any precipitation Tuesday will mostly evaporate on its way to the ground, so showers will likely be very light, and only form in scattered spots this evening.

The evaporation process will cause some gusty winds in the vicinity that those showers that do develop however.

