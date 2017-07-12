Heavy rain, severe weather for parts of Colorado Wednesday

KUSA - A disturbance moving into the state Wednesday will produce widespread, scattered showers and possible severe thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Rain totals may reach over an inch for some locations, while places on the eastern plains may also see strong wind and large hail.

Showers began early Wednesday morning for Western Slope, mountain and Front Range locations.

The upper level disturbance producing the rain will continue to push east, helping to spread those showers and thunderstorms onto the eastern plains Wednesday afternoon.

Given the subtropical moisture (monsoon) also present across parts of Colorado, heavy rain will be a significant threat for many areas. Burn scars near Colorado Springs will be especially vulnerable to flash flooding from the heavy rain.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for locations near Colorado Springs and Pueblo through this evening. Rain amounts could total up to 1.25" in a very short period of time. Remember when it comes to flash flooding, turn around, don't drown.

A cold front moving across the state will increase the severe weather threat for much of eastern Colorado Wednesday afternoon. At this time it looks like the strongest storms will be from Denver, stretching south and east to the Colorado and Kansas state line. Hail, wind and heavy rain will be the primary threats with these storms.

The chance for storms will last into this evening, pushing most of the storm activity out of Denver and onto the eastern plains overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

After Wednesday, chances for showers, thunderstorms and heavy rain will significantly decrease. Hot and dry air quickly returns to Colorado for the weekend.

© 2017 KUSA-TV