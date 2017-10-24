Another famous Colorado temperature swing is coming: 30 degree drop this week

From green fields to snow at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. (Photo: Courtesy ColoradoRapids/GWE Photo)

KUSA - Here comes another one of those famous Colorado weather swings.

Temperatures on Wednesday will soar under a ridge of high pressure. Highs will top out between 75 and 80 degrees for the Denver metro, the rest of the Interstate 25 corridor and the eastern plains.

Then on Thursday, a fast-moving storm system will start to dive down towards Colorado from the north.

The bulk of that upper level trough will miss Colorado to the east, but the associated cold front will bring cold air, rain, and snow showers.

In other words - the temperature will drop more than 30 degrees as this front moves in!

The front will come straight out of the north on Thursday morning. The high temperature for Denver will likely be close to 30 degrees cooler than the previous day, with highs in the upper 40's or low 50's.

That's a big temperature swing.

Colorado will not get much precipitation out of this system, but most spots will get a least a few brief rain and snow showers.

The snow starts in the northern mountains first, probably after sunrise on Thursday. From there, the showers spread to the south.

Even the Denver metro area will see a mix of rain and snow. The snow probably won't last long enough to see much actual accumulation. Maybe a half-inch to an inch in the grass and on rooftops.

The better chance to see accumulation is in higher areas like the foothills and along the Palmer Divide.

With a warm, sunny day on Wednesday, snow accumulation is not likely on the roads, except in the high country.

Our high mountain passes will likely get 1-4 inches of new snow.

The next system to watch will be coming on Halloween.

There will be a chance for cold temperatures and even some precipitation.

Last year, Denver tied a record high temperature of 79 degrees. The last time it snowed on Halloween in Denver was 2004.

It is very rare to get snow on Halloween. It has only snowed nine times on Halloween in Denver since 1950.

