KUSA
Close

Here's how much it snowed around Colorado

Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:36 PM. MST December 24, 2017

KUSA - A storm may have made our dreams of a white Christmas a reality, blanketing the state in a beautiful white and plunging temperatures into the teens in spots. 

Here’s a look at snow of the snow totals from Saturday’s storm courtesy the National Weather Service in Boulder. Don’t see your city listed? Click here: http://bit.ly/2DKBRq6 

LOOKING AHEAD: Your 7 day forecast

FULL FORECAST: A look at your full Christmas Day weather forecast

-Northeast Steamboat Springs: 22.5 inches 
-Loveland Pass: 12 inches 
-Denver: 1 inch  
-Commerce City: 2.5 inches
-Conifer: 3 inches 
-Castle Rock: 1.3 inches 
-Boulder: 2.4 inches 
-Longs Peak: 10.5 inches 
-Estes Park: 2 inches 
-Fort Collins: 2.5 inches 
-Silverthorne: 6 inches 
-Broomfield: 3.3 inches 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories