Here's how much it snowed around Colorado

Snow at the Streets of Southglenn. (Photo: Peter Pereira)

KUSA - A storm may have made our dreams of a white Christmas a reality, blanketing the state in a beautiful white and plunging temperatures into the teens in spots.

Here’s a look at snow of the snow totals from Saturday’s storm courtesy the National Weather Service in Boulder. Don’t see your city listed? Click here: http://bit.ly/2DKBRq6

-Northeast Steamboat Springs: 22.5 inches

-Loveland Pass: 12 inches

-Denver: 1 inch

-Commerce City: 2.5 inches

-Conifer: 3 inches

-Castle Rock: 1.3 inches

-Boulder: 2.4 inches

-Longs Peak: 10.5 inches

-Estes Park: 2 inches

-Fort Collins: 2.5 inches

-Silverthorne: 6 inches

-Broomfield: 3.3 inches

