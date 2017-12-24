Here's how much it snowed around Colorado

KUSA - A storm may have made our dreams of a white Christmas a reality, blanketing the state in a beautiful white and plunging temperatures into the teens in spots.
-Northeast Steamboat Springs: 22.5 inches
-Loveland Pass: 12 inches
-Denver: 1 inch
-Commerce City: 2.5 inches
-Conifer: 3 inches
-Castle Rock: 1.3 inches
-Boulder: 2.4 inches
-Longs Peak: 10.5 inches
-Estes Park: 2 inches
-Fort Collins: 2.5 inches
-Silverthorne: 6 inches
-Broomfield: 3.3 inches
