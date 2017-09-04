KUSA
Here's what all that smoke looks like from space

Allison Sylte, KUSA 10:21 AM. MDT September 04, 2017

KUSA - Smoke from the wildfires in California and Montana has created hazy conditions and low visibility here in Colorado.

The moon was basically orange overnight, and visibility was so low at Lookout Mountain it looked almost like a storm was coming in.
 

More than one million acres of timber are burning in the western United States, and upper level winds are pushing smoke from Montana to Colorado.

It’s hard to visualize, but this look from the GOES-16 satellite imagery does a pretty good job of showing just how much smoke there is.
 

The smoke extends all the way to the central plains states, and visibility is down to just a few miles. 

The National Weather Service says if you're sensitive to "particulate matter," you should stay inside and keep your windows closed. 

It might be hazy here in Colorado, but it will still be warm Monday, though the temperatures will plunge for Tuesday. 

