How CDOT uses bombs to keep avalanches from highways

KUSA - Interstate 70 and US 6 were briefly closed Wednesday morning for avalanche bombing.

The Colorado Avalanche information center says there have been 97 slides reported in the Front Range Mountains since Dec. 21.

Even though there doesn't seem to be much snow in the Colorado high country, the Colorado Department of Transportation said they want to bring down some of the surface layers.

CDOT used a helicopter for Wednesday's mitigation work in the I-70 corridor, Loveland Pass, and Berthoud Pass.

Explosives were literally pushed out of the open door of the chopper, onto the top of suspect slide paths. Then the helicopter moved away, and remotely detonated the bombs.

9NEWS cameras witnessed three bombings of the Mt. Bethel avalanche path in which some snow did slide part way down the slope.

“This is extremely dangerous work,” said Stacia Sellers, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation. “We want to make sure we are getting that base layer mitigated before any more snowfall comes”

The Bethel avalanche path is on the east side of the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels, and has been known to wipe out Interstate 70. It last happened about a year ago, last January.

“That actually created so much snow, and such a significant slide, that it covered all lanes of I-70, and we had a pretty significant closure," Sellers said.

CDOT said Colorado highways are the most avalanche prone in the country, with 278 different slide paths lurking above our roads.

On the south side of Loveland Pass, CDOT also bombed an avalanche path known as the Professor which has been known to slide right into the parking lot at Arapahoe Basin, although that hasn't happened in many years. It did slide to the edge of the lot in 2014.

That side of US 6 is also susceptible to another big slide path known as the Widow Maker, just to the west of the Professor.

Some of Colorado's most notorious avalanche paths are on the north side of Loveland Pass, the Seven Sisters. Each one of those are capable of sliding across US 6, and they often do.

CDOT has an automated mitigation system there called Gazex. Eleven canisters are permanently positioned above the Seven Sisters. CDOT can remotely trigger a release of pressurized air, at any time, to bring down unstable snowpack.

CDOT said they are hoping to expand the use of the Gazex system as funding becomes available in the future, so they don't have to rely as much on the more dangerous techniques like helicopter bombing.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the snow from the last storm is starting to stabilize, but the next weak layer is setting itself up at the surface.

The thawing and refreezing cycle on the surface snow, during this latest dry stretch, will be the weakness that our next snowfall will sit on top of.

CDOT says that is what they are trying to reduce with Wednesday's bombing.

