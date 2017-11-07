How much did it snow across Colorado on Tuesday?

Snow in downtown Denver: file photo. (Photo: KUSA)

Some cities in metro Denver woke up to a light dusting of snow, other towns, like Estes Park, woke up to a winter wonderland of more than a foot of snow.

Areas around Boulder and Larimer County saw a few inches, anywhere from two to four.

Just how much snow did your town see? Show us your snow photos!

Here's a listing from the National Weather Service of cities in Colorado and how much snow trained weather spotters in that area reported (as of 9:45 a.m.).

Keep checking back as we'll get more reports throughout the day!

Snow Totals

Arvada 0.8"

SW Boulder 2.9"

NW Brighton 1"

SE Estes Park 12.7"

Estes Park 12"

N.Firestone 3"

S. Fort Collins 4"

W. Fort Collins 4.7"

Greeley 2"

Lafayette 2"

N. Longmont 3.3"

Longs Peak 3"

Loveland 4.7"

S. Lyons 4"

Nederland 4"

Northglenn 0.8"

Red Feather Lakes 4"

Westminster 1"

Winter Park 3"

