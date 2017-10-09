How winter weather brings out the real Colorado

You keep doing you, dude. (Photo: TaRhonda Thomas, KUSA)

KUSA - If you saw the coverage of the October storm on 9NEWS Monday morning and thought to yourself: “Um … this isn’t a big deal, this is Colorado!” then you’re right!

It does snow in Colorado in October. And if you’ve lived here for a while, you know our weather is reliably unreliable and that you should expect the unexpected.

To be a true Coloradoan, you need to know how to just … go with it when the weather gets crazy.

Take this guy, who wouldn’t let a little bit of snow stop him from running in shorts! TaRhonda Thomas spotted him in Golden.

Or this Porta-Potties, which will still probably get used despite the fact it could be mild to moderately uncomfortable.

