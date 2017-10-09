How winter weather brings out the real Colorado

KUSA - If you saw the coverage of the October storm on 9NEWS Monday morning and thought to yourself: “Um … this isn’t a big deal, this is Colorado!” then you’re right!
It does snow in Colorado in October. And if you’ve lived here for a while, you know our weather is reliably unreliable and that you should expect the unexpected.
To be a true Coloradoan, you need to know how to just … go with it when the weather gets crazy.
Take this guy, who wouldn’t let a little bit of snow stop him from running in shorts! TaRhonda Thomas spotted him in Golden.
Now that's commitment... #ShortsInSnow #RunningInSnow #9news #9newsmornings #9WX pic.twitter.com/BjZqTD4ztj— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) October 9, 2017
Can’t see the photo? Click here: http://bit.ly/2ySyyKn
Or this Porta-Potties, which will still probably get used despite the fact it could be mild to moderately uncomfortable.
How bad do you have to go?... #BetThatSeatIsCold #NoThanks #9news #9WX #9newsmornings #Snow pic.twitter.com/jwW9o3u4Db— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) October 9, 2017
Can’t see the Porta-Potties but want to? Cool. Click here: http://bit.ly/2yaDE77
How did you show your Colorado-ness in the face of a little bit of a storm Monday? Share your pictures with us by uploading them to yourtake.9news.com! yourtake.9news.com
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs