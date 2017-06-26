KUSA
Isolated severe storms bring hail to the eastern plains

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 5:18 PM. MDT June 26, 2017

KUSA - Colorado's eastern plains are bracing for a small round of severe weather Monday afternoon and evening.

The isolated severe storms could bring hail close to 2 inches in diameter to many areas on the far eastern plains.

 

Hail and winds from the storm hit Wray at about 4:30 p.m.

A funnel cloud was spotted in Kit Carson County around 3:45 p.m.

It briefly came out of a storm cloud, then went back up. It did reach the ground.

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch for Burlington, Wray, Cheyenne Wells, Colby, Scott City and the surrounding areas until 9:00 p.m. Monday night.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
