Isolated severe storms bring hail to the eastern plains

KUSA - Colorado's eastern plains are bracing for a small round of severe weather Monday afternoon and evening.
The isolated severe storms could bring hail close to 2 inches in diameter to many areas on the far eastern plains.
Tracking isolated severe storms on far eastern plains- hail size close to 2" ! Forecast tonight! pic.twitter.com/AHeKAbba9y— 9NEWS Weather (@9NEWSWeather) June 26, 2017
Hail and winds from the storm hit Wray at about 4:30 p.m.
A funnel cloud was spotted in Kit Carson County around 3:45 p.m.
It briefly came out of a storm cloud, then went back up. It did reach the ground.
Funnel cloud reported in Kit Carson County. @9News #9wx pic.twitter.com/LtGshUsJCM— 9NEWS Weather (@9NEWSWeather) June 26, 2017
There is also a severe thunderstorm watch for Burlington, Wray, Cheyenne Wells, Colby, Scott City and the surrounding areas until 9:00 p.m. Monday night.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several areas until 9:00pm. #9WX radar/alerts https://t.co/JfNLrbMida #cowx— 9NEWS Weather (@9NEWSWeather) June 26, 2017
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs