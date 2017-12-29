It's so windy that Eldora had to close

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It was so windy in Boulder County Friday morning that Eldora Mountain was forced to close.

The resort tweeted that it would close for the day due to “hazardous high winds” just after 10 a.m.

This came after the ski area went on a wind hold shortly after opening. That hold also included the Nordic ski area – an activity that doesn’t even involve chairlifts.

Eldora is CLOSED for the day 12/29, due to hazardous high winds. — Eldora (@EldoraMtnResort) December 29, 2017

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory for the Front Range Mountains and foothills on Friday morning, predicting wind gusts in excess of 75 miles per hour and more than 90 miles per hour in the foothills west of Boulder.

The high wind warning lasts until 3 p.m.

Nederland, which is near Eldora, recorded an 86 mph gust at 4:33 a.m.

RELATED: Warmest day of the week brings 90 mph wind gusts

The blustery day didn’t just cause trouble for skiers.

The Colorado Department of Transportation restricted light, high-profile vehicles on part of Interstate 70 Friday morning, as well as on I-25 near the Wyoming border.

© 2017 KUSA-TV