It's starting to feel like fall in Colorado

Fall colors on the way to Estes Park. (Photo: Courtesy Bill and Jan Whiteside)

Fall is here and we have the weather to prove it. Temperatures will be much cooler over the weekend with showers and snow likely.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance for rain for lower elevations.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. In the mountains, highs will be in the 40s and 50s with scattered showers and snow.

(Photo: KUSA)

No travel advisories have been issued but accumulation of 2-5” are possible above 10,000 ft by Sunday morning.

Saturday evening, a few storms will linger on the eastern plans with areas of fog developing.

Light rain and chilly temperatures are possible for Race for the Cure on Sunday morning. The run/walk starts at 8 am with temperatures in the 40s.

(Photo: KUSA)

Temperatures will be even cooler on Sunday afternoon with highs in the 50s along the urban corridor and 30s for the mountains.

The start of the week will still be cool with partial clearing and a chance for more rain and snow across the state.

(Photo: KUSA)

