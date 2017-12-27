Mountain resorts record up to 30 inches of snow from Christmas weekend storm

Just another epic powder day in Colorado (and we needed it).

KUSA - Coming into Thursday, snowpack in the Colorado mountains was below average (and that’s being conservative).

Summit County mountains including Keystone, Vail, Arapahoe Basin, and Copper were hovering around 60 percent snowpack, while the northern mountain, including Steamboat, were at 85 percent, and southern mountains including Telluride and Purgatory were at 25 percent -- meaning those mountains have seen 75 percent less snow than they average this time of the year.

Snowpack numbers haven’t been updated since Dec. 21, but it’s safe to say the storms that came over Christmas weekend made up some lost ground.

In 48 hours, Steamboat recorded 24 inches of snow, while Breckenridge reported nearly 30 inches in the last week.

“Both [Keystone and Breckenridge] have been able to have great powder days over the weekend,” Vail Resorts spokesperson Russ Carlton said.

Carlton says in a matter of four days Keystone was able to raise its skiable acreage from 400 acres to more than 1,100, and Breckenridge nearly doubled its acreage total as well.

“Our snowmaking was able to lay that foundation, but once we did receive that natural snowfall we were then able to expand more rapidly easier,” Carlton added.

The storms were significant, dropping snow at rates higher than 2 inches per hour at times; a sight missed in the mountains up until now.

“Yeah, absolutely, [our mountains] received more than two feet of snow in the last week alone here,” Carlton said.

Winter Park was one of the weekend’s biggest winners recording 29 inches of fresh snow in five days.

According to the website opensnow.com, the mountain now has more than half of its runs open with a base depth of 45 inches.

According to Colorado Ski Country USA spokesman Chris Linsmayer, Steamboat was also able to open two additional lifts Sunday because of the extra snow.

© 2017 KUSA-TV