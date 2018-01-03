KUSA - Just days after 2018's biggest and brightest supermoon, our night sky brings us another magnificent show.

It may not be the most spectacular meteor shower we see all year, but the annual Quadrantid meteor shower peaks tonight and you'll only need your eyes to view it!

The Quadrantids run from Dec. 22 to Jan. 17, with a sharp peak on Jan. 3. According to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope mission team, tonight's meteor shower could offer up to 40 meteors per hour with the most meteors visible in the last hour before dawn.

The weather will not be an issue if you want to brave the cold and check out the shooting stars. In Denver, we'll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 20s.

The best spot to view tonight's peak is to find a dark sky away from city lights. Give your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust, and look to the eastern sky towards the constellation Bootes. It will be just above the horizon.

Unfortunately, the moon is still pretty big and bright after Monday's supermoon. It will be the only thing making it difficult to see all but the brightest Quadrantids.

