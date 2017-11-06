Rain changes to snow Monday night

The latest snow totals for the Denver metro area. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Rain will change into snow Monday night into Tuesday early morning, with up to an inch of snow expected by your commute to work.

The flurries will continue throughout the day Tuesday, with 1 to 4 inches of accumulation possible in Denver and slightly higher totals on the west and south sides of the metro area.

Icy conditions on the sidewalks and roads are possible for the Tuesday morning commute, and temperatures will hover near freezing for much of the day.

Snow will stop falling before sunrise on Wednesday, and temperatures will begin to warm up, reaching the low 50s that afternoon.

Since this is Colorado, expect temperatures in the high 60s on Friday.

