Denver breaks heat record on the unofficial last day of summer

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Mother Nature doesn’t care that Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer.

Denver broke the previous heat record for this day -- 95° set in 1995 -- this afternoon when the temperature hit 97 degrees. We still could see higher temperatures as the day goes on.

Many other cities could break record highs today on the Front Range. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s. That’s about 10 degrees above the normal high for the beginning of September.

Heat records getting broken across Colorado today. 2p temps, with a couple more hours of heating still to go #9wx pic.twitter.com/NKf1utQjYJ — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) September 3, 2017

Besides breaking the daily record high, the September all-time record of 97° was also broken.

Smoke from wildfires upstream is already causing low visibility and unhealthy air quality, but it’s expected to worsen Sunday night into Monday.

(Photo: KUSA)

For Labor Day, it won’t be as hot but still above normal. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with mainly sunny skies. A front arrives between the late afternoon and early evening hours increasing the winds and causing isolated storms.

Winds could gust up to 25 to 35 mph with the passage of the cold front. A brief cool down is expected on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A gradual warm-up is forecasted for the latter half of the week.

(Photo: KUSA)

© 2017 KUSA-TV