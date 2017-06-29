Severe storms on the Colorado plains today

A photo of storms in Burlington from June 27, 2017. (Photo: Cory Reppenhagen, KUSA)

Another weather disturbance will track across the state of Colorado Thursday, and will likely create a few severe storms on the plains east of Denver.

The 9NEWS Weather Titan will be monitoring this threat.

The highest probability of storm activity is east of Highway 71 from Limon to Rocky Ford. The Weather Titan will be live streaming the storm chase Thursday with Facebook Live on our 9NEWS page.

There is also a low threat of strong thunderstorms in the Denver area and the rest of the Interstate 25 corridor, however the stability will likely keep those storms at bay through most of the day.

The greatest chance for rain there will be after sunset.

That stability in the atmosphere has been making it difficult for storms to build to strong the last couple of days, but Thursday's shortwave trough should be able to push up a few strong storms on the Palmer Divide after noon.

The storms that do fire there, should be able to grow in strength as they move east towards the Kansas border.

A photo taken on June 25 of the 9NEWS Weather Titan. (Photo: Cory Reppenhagen, KUSA)

