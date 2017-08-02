A cold front will push south into Colorado late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front on the eastern plains -- specifically in far northeast Colorado close to 3 p.m. As they build, they will be moving south-southeast.

Storms on our far eastern plains have enough support in the upper levels for the development of severe weather. Large hail and damaging wind will be the primary threats. However, there is also a small chance for an isolated tornado. These storms will gradually exit southeastern Colorado late Wednesday night.

For Denver and the Front Range, isolated thunderstorms are possible. However, we do not have as much upper level support for strong storms. Storms will move to the southeast, containing heavy rain, lightning and small hail. They will cross Interstate 25 late this afternoon, around 3 p.m. Storms will continue along the Front Range well into this evening. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity in Denver will be over by 3 a.m.

The threat for severe weather in Denver is low. However, still watch for one or two storms to become severe.

NOTE: Models are also showing a second wave of showers and thunderstorms moving through the Denver area early tomorrow (Thursday) morning. This bears some watching so see if consecutive model runs pick up on this. It could mean some slick driving conditions for commuters early Thursday.

