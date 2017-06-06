Severe weather threat returns Tuesday afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms have begun to develop across Colorado's northern, central and southern mountains.

This line will push east, eventually pushing onto the Front Range where severe weather is possible Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are not expected to break 80 degrees Tuesday, however, there is still enough available energy on the eastern plains to produce some strong storms.

Heavy rain, lightning, hail up to one inch in diameter and gusty winds remain the biggest threats.

Storms are not expected to be extremely organized, but a few may intensify and become severe as they push east.

A marginal risk for severe weather stretches from Denver into southern Colorado and along I-70 onto the eastern plains.

Storms will be possible along and east of I-25 after 3 p.m. In fact, some strong to severe storms may linger across the Front Range during the commute home Tuesday night.

In the Denver area, most storm activity will be east of E470 by 6:30 p.m. While locations near Fort Collins and Greeley may still be experiencing showers and thunderstorms.

If you're in a safe location, send us your storm and weather photos! Use #9wx on social media or upload here.

