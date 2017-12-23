Snow in Colorado about to get 'real'

KUSA - The stretch between Christmas and New Years is typically the busiest time of the season for Colorado ski resorts, but there is only half of the normal amount of snow on the mountains. The NRCS Snowtel report shows the snowpack at just 48 percent as of Thursday.

Most of what we've been skiing on so far in Colorado has been man-made, but as a wet jet stream moves over the state Friday night, Colorado prepares to get 'real'. As in real, natural snow.

Man-made snow looks similar to natural snow to the naked eye, but at the microscopic level the crystals are very different, and most people can feel the difference on their skis or boards.

A quick poll of boarders and skiers at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area today revealed an overwhelming preference of Mother Nature's recipe - the natural powder that Colorado is famous for. Everybody loves a good powder day, right?

Not if you ask the Olympians. Racers prefer the snow from the cannons.

“For ski racing, snow-making snow is by far a higher density, which the athletes need to race on - want to race on - just because they're able to push on it, and it gives feedback to them in a way that is much faster and much more precise," said Sasha Rearick, head coach of the U.S. Men's Olympic Team.

Man-made snow can be 3 or 4 times more dense than natural snow.

The difference is in how it's created. In a snow storm, supercooled water droplets evaporate into cold vapor, and it's that vapor that freezes directly into ice crystals without first returning to a liquid state.

Different crystal structures will be created depending on the temperature, humidity, and wind. Natural snow can be in the shape of prisms, plates, or dendrites.

Snow making cannons use compressed air to blast water into cold dry air. The water vapor and the outside air temperature is usually much warmer than natural snowstorms.

As a result, the structure of man-made snow looks more like tiny snowballs.

On Thursday, a very dry snow fell around the Denver metro area - very similar to the famous powder that we get in the Colorado Rockies.

Local photographer Jason Persoff took close up pictures of those flakes revealing their perfectly symmetrical, 6-branch dendritic structure. Some even had 12 branches, which occurs when two 6-sided flakes merge together, and yet still maintain their amazing symmetry.

Chief of operations at Arapahoe Basin, Alan Henceroth certainly prefers that all natural Colorado powder, even though he’s had to make a lot of snow so far this year at the Basin.

“You know, snow making gives us a great base and it's literally and metaphorically our foundation for the season,” said Henceroth.

All ski areas have different restrictions on how much water they can use for snowmaking. A-Basin is directly dependent on the streamflow of the Snake River, which has been high this year, but on December 31st they will have to shut down the guns and become completely dependent on Mother Nature for the snow making.

“You know, we get a lot of snow here," said Henceroth. "We have a great high elevation, and we get a credible amount of spring snow. I’m not too worried."

Arapahoe Basin has an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service, who owns the land, to stop diverting water from the Snake River during the dry winter months. That is why December 31 will be their last day of snow making.

Other places, like Keystone, Breckenridge, Vail, and Beaver Creek, plan to continue snow making operations into the month of January.

As of Friday, there was only one ski area in Colorado that is 100 percent open: Ski Cooper near Leadville. Interestingly enough, Ski Cooper is all-natural. They are one of just a few ski areas in Colorado that does not have a snow making operation.

Fortunately for all of Colorado's mountains, there is a favorable wet jet stream settling over the state. A couple of snow storms are expected to bring 15 to 30 inches of snow the high country by Christmas night. Steamboat Resort has the highest probability of big snow - more than 12 inches - but several other Colorado ski area are expected to pile up the natural snow as well.

