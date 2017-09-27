Snow storm slams into Colorado's mountains

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Colorado's High Country.

KUSA - The gray, gloomy skies will linger across much of the state for at least a couple more days.

A storm sitting and spinning across the Desert Southwest will slowly slide into Utah and Colorado Wednesday into Thursday evening.

This system will bring moderate mountain snow and scattered rain showers to the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains beginning Wednesday afternoon continuing through Thursday evening.

First - the snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of Colorado's central and southern mountains. Areas above 10,000 feet could see up to eight inches of snow through Thursday night with higher amounts along the peaks. Look out for low visibility and snow-packed roads throughout this time.

A few inches of rain is possible in south central Colorado through Thursday evening.

Second - the rain. Forecast models show a couple inches of rain south of the Palmer Divide. Rainfall amounts will vary in the Denver metro, but overall look to be between 0.25" and 0.50".

The soggy skies will gradually clear Thursday evening, making way for a slightly drier and warmer Friday.

