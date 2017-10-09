Snowstorm leaves 31,000 without power

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Thousands of customers are without power in the Denver metro area in wake of an October snowstorm that snapped tree branches across the city.

Mark Stutz, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, says about 31,000 customers were in the dark as of around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

That number is expected to change as the day goes on. Xcel Energy says the majority of outages are in the Denver metro, with some Boulder and Greeley customers also affected.

Xcel called in crews overnight ahead of the storm, but Stutz says they didn’t see many outages until around 7:30 a.m.

Repairs are underway.

Stutz says people who are brushing off snow-covered tree branches Monday should look carefully for overhead lines.

A power outage canceled class at Bradley International School in southeast Denver Monday.

