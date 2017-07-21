Storms possible for Friday afternoon

Ominous clouds loom over Coors Field Friday afternoon. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - There’s a strong chance for storms across the state Friday afternoon into the evening, but the good news is they’re a prelude to a cooler weekend.

The potential for severe weather will be on the Eastern Plains and northeast part of the state, with the chance for damaging hail, heavy rain and lightning.

Storms could make their way to the Interstate 25 corridor at around rush hour, and you can expect rain into the evening.

The clouds will stick around until Saturday morning, and highs over the weekend will be in the 80s – a nice break from that 90-degree weather!

There was heavy rain in the mountains Friday afternoon – include one period where there were almost 600 lightning strikes in Colorado in 30 minutes.

Ayayay! Almost 600 lightning strikes in Colorado in 30 minutes. @9News #9wx pic.twitter.com/oh1vraMmvy — Belen De Leon (@Belen_DeLeon) July 21, 2017

