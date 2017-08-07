Rain, highs 20 degrees below average Monday

Unusually cool air in the Midwest is pushing westward into the Front Range, creating cloudy, showery weather to start our work week.

Monday will be cloudy with rain or thundershowers during the morning .

Skies will be mainly cloudy all day today, with widespread gentle rain for the afternoon and evening.

FORECAST: Check out our full weather forecast

LOOKING AHEAD: 7-Day Forecast

Highs will be almost 20° below average in the middle to upper 60s today.

As temperatures warm for the rest of the week we'll return to a more typical pattern of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

© 2017 KUSA-TV