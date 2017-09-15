The mountains saw their first dusting of snow this morning

Snow! Photo taken near Leadville, Colorado along Highway 91. (Photo: Matt Renoux)

LEADVILLE - Here we are talking about the fall colors in Colorado, and then some fresh white powdery substance dusts the mountaintops in Lake County and we're all about that snow!

Spotted along Highway 91 Friday morning (September 15), between Copper Mountain and Leadville was the elusive snow some of us have been waiting months to see.

Sure, it's just up on the peaks, and sure, it's just a dusting, but it's another reminder as we plan to welcome fall next weekend: Winter is coming.

