The mountains saw their first dusting of snow this morning

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 11:06 AM. MDT September 15, 2017

LEADVILLE - Here we are talking about the fall colors in Colorado, and then some fresh white powdery substance dusts the mountaintops in Lake County and we're all about that snow! 

Spotted along Highway 91 Friday morning (September 15), between Copper Mountain and Leadville was the elusive snow some of us have been waiting months to see. 

Sure, it's just up on the peaks, and sure, it's just a dusting, but it's another reminder as we plan to welcome fall next weekend: Winter is coming. 

 

