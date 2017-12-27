This graphic shows how winds are responsible for Wednesday's big temperature swing

(Photo: Courtesy NWS, Facebook)

KUSA - To say it has been cold the last few days might be an understatement – in fact, on Wednesday morning they were in the single digits.

The good news is, it will get a lot warmer as the day goes on – as in up to maybe 47 to 52 degrees!

But how does that work? The National Weather Service illustrated how the cold air will move in with help from the GOES-East infrared satellite.

It basically shows how gusty west winds (think up to 70 miles per hour) in the foothills will spread the warmer temperatures to Denver.

Here in Boulder, NCAR Table Mesa weather obs showing the effect of wind on temperature - scouring out the cold airmass this morning! #cowx pic.twitter.com/8ASZZVT4mo — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 27, 2017

It’s a cool illustration of how, exactly, it will get a whole lot warmer today – if science is your thing, that is.

See how it works below!

