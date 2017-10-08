This is what it means when Colorado activates an 'Accident Alert'

CDOT ski camera shot (Photo: CDOT)

KUSA - It was gorgeous Sunday in the Denver metro. Low 70s, light breeze, beautiful fall colors. All that's gone starting Monday at midnight.

Beginning at midnight, the temperature will drop, drop and keep dropping into the 30s. The High Country, Foothills - and the Denver metro - are facing down snow.

With snowfall expected overnight, that'll mean the roads will be at best slushy for the morning commute on Indigenous Peoples Day.

You may even see an ACCIDENT ALERT issued.

What's that?

Per the state's website, an Accident Alert "is defined as those times when weather conditions are so severe that State Troopers and Police Officers are unable to respond to the large volume of motor vehicle crashes."

In layman's terms that means if you see the warning, there are so many accidents throughout the area that there just aren't enough Colorado State Troopers/law enforcement officers to actually respond to them.

It's not a great time for anyone.

When an alert is in effect, there are specific criteria that must be met for law enforcement to respond to your crash. If any of the following happen, law enforcement will respond:

1. Vehicles are disabled due to damage

2. Accident involves a fatality or an injury requiring medical attention

3. Alcohol or drugs are involved

4. Accident is an alleged hit and run

5. There is damage to public property other than wildlife

6. Any property damage accident in which the reporting party is not or has no contact with the driver

So what should you do if you're in an accident without any of those, there are two things you should do. The first is exchange info as drivers. The other is to file your accident report as soon as possible. You can file it online or at the nearest trooper office or police station that has jurisdiction where the accident happened.

Stay safe out there!

