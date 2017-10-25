KUSA
Close

Thursday's temperature drop won't be close to the biggest the city has seen

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 4:49 PM. MDT October 25, 2017

KUSA - The most the temperature has ever changed in Denver in one day was 66 degrees back on January 25, 1872.

According to the National Weather Service, the city went from a high of 46 degrees to a low of -20 degrees from midnight to midnight.             

With a record high of 82 degrees on Wednesday and snow in the forecast on Thursday, it will be a shock to the system, but not something new to people who have lived here for a while.

WEATHER: Light snow expected Thursday afternoon

We currently expect to be at about 57 degrees at midnight and the temperature should continually drop from there, reaching somewhere near 31 degrees by midnight on Friday. That would be a drop of about 26 degrees. You'll certainly feel it, but it's still less than half of that record-breaking day in 1872.

More recently, on January 5, 2015, the temperature fell 61 degrees from 56 degrees to -2 degrees. That tied a day in 1879 for number 3 on the list.

Here's the full list of the top ten one-day temperature swings, from the National Weather Service:

Date

Change

High

Low

01/25/1872

66

46

-20

01/21/1888

64

62

-2

1/5/2015

61

56

-5

12/26/1879

61

57

-4

2/8/1936

60

35

-25

12/27/1886

60

63

3

3/26/1971

59

84

25

11/20/1898

57

66

9

2/7/1936

56

39

-17

01/19/1886

56

42

-14

01/08/1875

56

39

-17

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories