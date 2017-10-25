Thursday's temperature drop won't be close to the biggest the city has seen

Snowstorm (Photo: kudou, kudou)

KUSA - The most the temperature has ever changed in Denver in one day was 66 degrees back on January 25, 1872.

According to the National Weather Service, the city went from a high of 46 degrees to a low of -20 degrees from midnight to midnight.

With a record high of 82 degrees on Wednesday and snow in the forecast on Thursday, it will be a shock to the system, but not something new to people who have lived here for a while.

WEATHER: Light snow expected Thursday afternoon

We currently expect to be at about 57 degrees at midnight and the temperature should continually drop from there, reaching somewhere near 31 degrees by midnight on Friday. That would be a drop of about 26 degrees. You'll certainly feel it, but it's still less than half of that record-breaking day in 1872.

More recently, on January 5, 2015, the temperature fell 61 degrees from 56 degrees to -2 degrees. That tied a day in 1879 for number 3 on the list.

Here's the full list of the top ten one-day temperature swings, from the National Weather Service:

Date Change High Low 01/25/1872 66 46 -20 01/21/1888 64 62 -2 1/5/2015 61 56 -5 12/26/1879 61 57 -4 2/8/1936 60 35 -25 12/27/1886 60 63 3 3/26/1971 59 84 25 11/20/1898 57 66 9 2/7/1936 56 39 -17 01/19/1886 56 42 -14 01/08/1875 56 39 -17

© 2017 KUSA-TV