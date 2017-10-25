Thursday's temperature drop won't be close to the biggest the city has seen

KUSA - The most the temperature has ever changed in Denver in one day was 66 degrees back on January 25, 1872.
According to the National Weather Service, the city went from a high of 46 degrees to a low of -20 degrees from midnight to midnight.
With a record high of 82 degrees on Wednesday and snow in the forecast on Thursday, it will be a shock to the system, but not something new to people who have lived here for a while.
We currently expect to be at about 57 degrees at midnight and the temperature should continually drop from there, reaching somewhere near 31 degrees by midnight on Friday. That would be a drop of about 26 degrees. You'll certainly feel it, but it's still less than half of that record-breaking day in 1872.
More recently, on January 5, 2015, the temperature fell 61 degrees from 56 degrees to -2 degrees. That tied a day in 1879 for number 3 on the list.
Here's the full list of the top ten one-day temperature swings, from the National Weather Service:
|
Date
|
Change
|
High
|
Low
|
01/25/1872
|
66
|
46
|
-20
|
01/21/1888
|
64
|
62
|
-2
|
1/5/2015
|
61
|
56
|
-5
|
12/26/1879
|
61
|
57
|
-4
|
2/8/1936
|
60
|
35
|
-25
|
12/27/1886
|
60
|
63
|
3
|
3/26/1971
|
59
|
84
|
25
|
11/20/1898
|
57
|
66
|
9
|
2/7/1936
|
56
|
39
|
-17
|
01/19/1886
|
56
|
42
|
-14
|
01/08/1875
|
56
|
39
|
-17
