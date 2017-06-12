KUSA
Tornado watch issued for northern Colorado, Wyoming

Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:04 PM. MDT June 12, 2017

KUSA - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of northeast Colorado and Wyoming.

The watch will be in place until 8 p.m. for Larimer, Weld, Logan and Washington counties. The NWS says there is a threat for “several strong tornadoes,” up to softball sized hail and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.

This comes as temperatures reach close to 90 degrees in Denver – upping the risk for fire danger in western Colorado.

9NEWS Meteorologists Becky Ditchfield and Cory Reppenhagen are following the storm. They’ll be providing updates to 9NEWS.com and on social media.

