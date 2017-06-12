Tornado watch issued for northern Colorado, Wyoming

(Photo: Courtesy 9NEWS Weather)

KUSA - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of northeast Colorado and Wyoming.



The watch will be in place until 8 p.m. for Larimer, Weld, Logan and Washington counties. The NWS says there is a threat for “several strong tornadoes,” up to softball sized hail and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming until 8 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/Fkq8ElR20b — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 12, 2017

This comes as temperatures reach close to 90 degrees in Denver – upping the risk for fire danger in western Colorado.

I get to play out in the field today with my new friend and co worker @CReppWx. FYI, he's an awesome storm chaser! So excited! #9news pic.twitter.com/AsakNAVZ1N — Becky Ditchfield (@beckyditchfield) June 12, 2017

Parts of Colorado will likely be included in a Tornado Watch this afternoon. Clear moisture boundary, but will a strong cap down here. pic.twitter.com/dai5bD7JFm — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) June 12, 2017

