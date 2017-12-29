Warmest day of the week brings 90 mph wind gusts

From Mount Falcon Park, in Morrison Colorado. (Photo: Sparty1711, This content is subject to copyright.)

DENVER - Extremely high winds are on tap for Friday across the foothills of Colorado. The gusty winds will keep temperatures extremely mild for winter, with highs in the low 60s.

There is a high wind warning until 3 p.m. Friday for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills.

Gusts could reach 90 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service, with sustained westerly winds of 25 to 40 mph.

Early Friday morning, near 90 mile-per-hour winds had already been reported across northwestern Colorado.

Nederland saw an 86 mph gust at 4:33 a.m.

Travel along Interstate 70 for high profile vehicles and semi trucks will be dangerous. Floyd Hill saw 70 mph winds around 5:00 a.m. and Dumont had gusts of 78 miles per hour around the same time.

Areas of blowing snow could result in reduced visibility.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a High Wind Restriction on Eastbound and Westbound I-70 from the Eisenhower Tunnel to Denver/C-470 (milemarkers 215-259).

That means light high-profile vehicles are not allowed to travel on that part of the interstate during the restriction.

Travel is also restricted on Interstate 25 near the Wyoming border for light high profile vehicles.

West of Interstate 25, drivers could see west winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph.

Warm temperatures Friday will be followed by cooler weather this weekend with very light snow Sunday morning, according to Meteorologist Marty Coniglio.

For the eastern plains, temperatures will be a bit cooler, the Sterling to Akron line will see highs only in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Here's your weekend forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and warm. Wind gusts in the foothills may reach 90 mph. Morning lows from 33° to 38°, afternoon highs from 59° to 64°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with evening snow showers possible. Morning lows from 20° to 25°, afternoon highs from 41° to 46°.

SUNDAY: Morning snow showers with less than 1/2" accumulation. Partly cloudy by noon. Mornings lows from 14° to 19°. Afternoon highs from 24° to 29°.

