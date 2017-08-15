Water usage down in Aurora and Denver, thank the August rain

Garden sprinkler (Photo: Valeriya Repina)

KUSA - August has been one of the wettest months we've seen this year, and you can tell by looking at the numbers.

Water use is down in the cities of Denver and Aurora.

9NEWS asked both cities' utilities about their usage this month. Both say there has been a decrease because of all the rain.

According to Denver Water, customers have been using 30 percent less water each day.

The City of Aurora says it's seeing a 34 percent decrease in water usage so far this month.

On average, 645 gallons are used per day in August in Aurora. In July, it was 980 gallons per day.

August is the second wettest month we've had this year with 1.72 inches of rain.

May is first right now with 3.66 inches. Remember, we still have about two weeks left this month.

© 2017 KUSA-TV