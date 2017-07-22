We're going back to the 80s (in a good way)

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It will still be warm over the weekend -- but at least we'll get a break from the 90s.

Highs will be in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday with isolated afternoon storms.

Rain amounts in the city will be minimal, with heavier pockets of rain in southern Colorado, the mountains and the northeastern part of the state.

A look at Saturday's forecast. (Photo: KUSA)

No watches or warnings are in effect.

We’re returning to the 90s at the start of the week, with a high of 94 on Monday, 97 on Tuesday, 96 on Wednesday and 94 on Thursday.

