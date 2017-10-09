(Photo: Matt Bell, KUSA)

Snow is forecast through Monday morning with melting on the warm pavement for the Denver metro area and lower elevation along the Front Range.

For the foothills and mountain areas, some of the snow will create slushy, icy roads at elevations above 7,000 feet.

Snow will be ending before 4 p.m.

Expect a hard freeze Tuesday morning with temperatures down in the lower and middle 20s.

Snow forecasts today:

Metro Denver, Boulder, Ft. Collins: 1 to 4 inches, mainly on grass.

Parker, Castle Rock, Golden: 2 to 6 inches, mainly on grass.

Front Range mountains and foothills above 7,000 feet: 6 to 10 inches.

After highs in the 50s Tuesday, the rest of the week will be sunny and warm.

