(Photo: Cory Reppenhagen, KUSA)

Severe storms lined the eastern plains of Colorado on Wednesday, damaging crops with 1 to 2 inch hail as they marched from north to south.

The 9NEWS Weather Titan was in Logan County when the storms first popped, and tracked them all the way to Interstate 70.

Crop damage was reported from Haxtun to Kit Carson. That's a 150-mile storm swath. In the middle of that path destruction, is the Harman Land and Cattle Company.

"You put in a lot of work to get to this point, and it's all ruined in minutes. It was a sad day," Wyatt Harman as he showed the crop damage to a 9NEWS crew the day after the storm.

About 1,500 acres of corn and sunflowers were badly damaged. Leaves were shredded, and hail marks were visible on the stalks, that were left broken and bruised. William Harman said it couldn't have happened at a worse time for these plants.

"The corn was tasseling and pollinating, and that's a very crucial time. It breaks that tassel off, and knocks the silk off, and the corn cannot pollinate properly," Harman said. "The sunflowers were budding, just getting ready to bloom, and yeah, it was about the most critical time it could hit."

The Harman's say this is likely the worst year for hail damage that they have ever experienced. Two thirds of their wheat crop was destroyed earlier in the spring.

Now they wait for their insurance adjuster to assess the loss, but William Harman told 9NEWS that the insurance will only reimburse farmers for their expenses. He believed that this was a crop that could have made good money.

"It was a beautiful crop, yes it was above average," William Harman also said that the value of sunflowers will be high this year. "Drought in the Dakota's will likely hurt that crop up there, and that is where most our sunflower production is from."

William Harman estimates a $200,000 loss from this hail storm.

© 2017 KUSA-TV