Will the snow stick around for Halloween?

KUSA - The Halloweekend forecast will turn a little spooky in the next 24 hours.

Snow is on the way and roads may be icy for the Monday morning drive. But first, plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Traveling across the state won't be a problem during the day.

This afternoon a cold front moves into Colorado and causes the winds to increase and the temperatures to gradually tumble.

Tonight will be colder with lows in the upper 20s. After midnight, freezing drizzle and snow develop and last through the morning commute.

The snow will wrap up before noon in the metro area but linger in the foothills through Monday evening. Accumulations will be less than an inch for the Front Range with up to 3” in the Foothills and northern mountains.

Higher amounts are possible in the central and southern mountains through early Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will be chilly, in the mid 30s.

Tuesday won’t be as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Skies will gradually clear during the day on Halloween with chilly temperatures around Trick-or-Treat time. From 5 to 9 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid 30s. The rest of the week will be mild and dry.

