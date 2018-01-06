Winter weather advisory issued in high country

The screenshot was taken 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

KUSA - Snow is expected to start falling in the Colorado high country Saturday with the most significant snowfall predicted for the early evening according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“We encourage the traveling public to keep an eye on this storm today,” urged CDOT’s Director of Highway Maintenance Kyle Lester. “While many residents and state visitors have headed up to our mountains and resorts to enjoy a day of skiing, we strongly advise them to watch the weather and think about getting back to their homes before the storm intensifies and creates treacherous driving conditions.”

Be Smart - Play it Safe! High country snow expected today, intensifying by 6PM. Watch the weather and think about heading back home BEFORE the storm creates treacherous driving conditions. Check https://t.co/bjBVfk3ydg cameras for conditions. This is I-70 east of Vail. pic.twitter.com/5hU79IzAq1 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 6, 2018

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Colorado’s high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning.

Snow accumulations could reach five to ten inches at higher elevations, motorists are reminded to be prepared for the enforcement of chain laws and the possibility of safety closures.

Safety closures are conducted when road conditions become unsafe. The closures allow time for patrols to work efficiently and return the highway to a safe condition for travelers.

Drivers should be aware the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law could be implemented if conditions require it. When either law is in effect, highway signage will be activated. Without proper equipment, you can be fined $130. If your vehicle blocks the roadway, you could be fined more than $650.

Traction Law — motorists will need snow tires, tires with mud/snow (M/S) designation, or a four-wheel drive vehicle, all tires must have a minimum one-eighth inch tread.

Passenger Vehicle Chain Law — every vehicle on the roadway must have chains or an alternative traction device.

