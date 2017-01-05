KUSA - Editor's Note: The 9NEWS.com team will update this blog with the latest weather, traffic and closings updates as they come in.

9 a.m.: More good traffic news to share! Berthoud Pass has reopened after avalanche reduction work! You can officially have a powder day at Winter Park and Mary Jane, if you so choose!

8:57 a.m.: In Summit County, it's time to start digging out.

Here's a video of the process from 9NEWS Mountain Newsroom Reporter Matt Renoux!

8:50 a.m.: Per Marty Coniglio, snow is now clearing in Northern Colorado. It will start clearing in the Denver metro area over the next few hours.

Skies now clearing in NOCO. Will be doing so in metro area later. #cowx https://t.co/ebJ3Uw51PR — Marty Coniglio (@martyconiglio) January 5, 2017

8:46 a.m.: Here's some positive traffic news to share: Eastbound I-70 at Silverthorne is now open. The highway reopens closed at Vail.

"Use caution," CDOT writes, "poor road and weather [conditions]."

8:45 a.m.: We've loved getting your weather photos -- so much so that we put them on TV!

8:40 a.m.: Here are your 8 a.m. road updates from Matt Renoux and Andrew Sorensen -- it's still slick out there, so be careful!

8:25 a.m.: We've been on the phone with the Colorado Department of Transportation all morning. Here's an update on plowing from Bob Wilson.

8:20 a.m.: According to the Grand County Sheriff, Berthoud Pass will be closed for an indefinite time -- avalanche mitigation work sent four feet of snow onto the road and workers have to clear it.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid Berthoud Pass!

7:55 a.m.: With all the news about road and school closings, we thought we'd share something we got a chuckle out of: Cat Renoux!

7:51 a.m.: Is this frozen tundra, or US 36 at McCaslin? Stay safe out there, folks!

7:50 a.m.: A sad closure to report: The Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys is closed today.

7:45 a.m.: Berthoud Pass is closed both ways for avalanche control work. Drive safely out there!

Berthoud Pass is CLOSED both way for avalanche control work. Drive safely out there. #9wx pic.twitter.com/f3Ml2zZIW1 — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) January 5, 2017

7:20 a.m.: The Buffs are getting a snow day!

CU Boulder tweeted "after re-evaluating the latest winter weather, CU Boulder will close campus." The only bad news? Students are still on break.

After re-evaluating latest winter weather, #CUBoulder will close campus today, Thursday, Jan. 5. Stay safe, Buffs! ❄️☃️ #cowx — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) January 5, 2017

7:15 a.m.: The Denver Police Department has an important message for this morning: Do not be like Jimmy from Degrassi.

Don’t be like Drake this AM, #Denver. Get in the car, crank the heat, take your time & treat any snow-packed traffic lights as 4-way stops. pic.twitter.com/RliNUB682j — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 5, 2017

7:11 a.m.: 9NEWS producer Ariel Mata made the drive from Boulder to Denver today. She says it's slick -- and took just over an hour.

Drive from #Boulder to #Denver took just over an hour. Reminder: clear off your car. Way too many people w/ snow-covered windows. #9wx pic.twitter.com/0NCQGykOaD — Ariel Mata (@ArielMata) January 5, 2017

6:55 a.m.: There's just a little bit of snow outside of Matt Renoux's house in Silverthorne ...

6:50 a.m.: Here's an update from Nancy Kuhn, the spokesperson for Denver Public Works.

She says Denver's large-plow and residential drivers are working to address the city's main roads and side streets. The city's other agencies won't open until 10 a.m. to give workers time to get to work safely!

6:45 a.m.: Here are our 6 a.m. updates from Andrew Sorensen, Matt Renoux and TaRhonda Thomas. The roads are starting to get slick -- please be careful if you head out this morning!

And another traffic note: Eastbound I-70 is still closed at Silverthorne due to multiple spinouts.









6:35 a.m.: 9NEWS producer Megan Morris decided to brave the cold and take a walk around the 9NEWS office. Here's a look at what see saw! It's snowy and cold!

Most people doing a good job so far of taking it slow. It is really slick out #9wx pic.twitter.com/zslVFN0bo2 — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) January 5, 2017

6:33 a.m.: Here's our traffic and weather segment from 6 a.m., in case you missed it!

6:32 a.m.: This may not come as a shock, given the current conditions, but due to inclement weather, the Denver Zoo is closed today.

6:22 a.m.: Here's another look at road conditions from TaRhonda Thomas, Matt Renoux and Andrew Sorensen!

6:16 a.m.: Eastbound I-70 is closed at Vail and Silverthorne due to poor road and weather conditions, per Colorado State Patrol in Eagle County.

6:12 a.m.: From RTD: Buses are running anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour late due to slick road conditions.

They say to be safe and give extra time for travel!

6:08 a.m.: All morning, Matt Renoux, TaRhonda Thomas and Andrew Sorensen are taking a look at your morning drive. Here are their videos from 5 a.m. (you know ... in case you weren't awake!).









6:01 a.m.: Here's a look at the snow forecast by midnight. There will definitely be fresh powder up in the mountains (that is if you can get up there)!

5:56 a.m.: Matt Renoux is in Silverthorne, where he's tracking mountain traffic (you can catch him every half hour on 9NEWS). More importantly, he's wearing a cool hat!

What do you think about hat! High winds heavy snow in Summit County & EB I 70 at Silverthorne is closing! @9NEWS #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/7z61uWpmoc — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) January 5, 2017

5:51 a.m.: Here's Marty Coniglio's 5 a.m. weather forecast in case you missed it! We'll be posting his full forecasts from each 9NEWS Mornings newscast!

5:45 a.m.: Eastbound Interstate 70 is under a "safety closure" at Silverthorne due to multiple spinouts. There's no estimated time for reopening.

Snowy conditions have made travel difficult across the state. Amelia Earhart is updating traffic information every few minutes on 9NEWS. You can also check out our live traffic maps here! http://www.9news.com/traffic

5:34 a.m.: The schools closings are just piling in! Here's an updated graphic!

5:26 a.m.: And here's another one ... (Eagle County Schools)

5:23 a.m.: We're going to need smaller font on our list of school district closings pretty soon ...

5:15 a.m.: This weather graphic from Marty Coniglio makes us say "nope."

5:10 a.m.: Some good news? The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled for Fort Collins and Greeley. Marty's look at snow totals also looks awesome if you can get up to the mountains!

4:58 a.m.: Douglas County School District is CLOSED today due to the dangerous low wind chill throughout the morning.

4:56 a.m.: Another traffic alert: there's a crash at northbound I-25 and Happy Canyon Road. The left lanes are closed -- there's no estimated time for reopening.

4:53 a.m.: Aurora Public School is closed today due to the snow. You can check out our full list of closures here: http://www.9news.com/closings

4:39 a.m.: Here are all the major school closings as of 4:40 a.m:

4:27 a.m.: Here's the look at the latest snow totals you can expect as the storm tapers off late this morning:

THURSDAY SNOW FORECASTS:

Denver metro east of Federal Boulevard: 4 to 8 inches

Denver metro west of Federal Boulevard: 5 to 10 inches

Front Range foothills north of I-70: 16 to 22 inches

Front Range foothills south of I-70: 8 to 12 inches

Douglas-Elbert Counties: 4 to 8 inches

Boulder-Loveland-Ft. Collins areas: 6 to 12 inches

Greeley-Fort Morgan: 3 to 6 inches

Marty Coniglio just updated our weather story. You can read it here: http://on9news.tv/2hUnOaz

4:19 a.m.: Amelia Earhart has important message: "Get your penguin pants on. It's cold and slippery out there!"

Here we go, Denver. Get your penguin pants on. It's cold and slippery out there! #9news #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/CkjGSfHHsI — Amelia Rose Earhart (@Amelia__Earhart) January 5, 2017

4:06 a.m.: The first big road closure of the morning!

Northbound I-25 is CLOSED south of Ridgegate due to an accident that's blocking all lanes. There's no estimated time of reopening.

If you can, take an alternate route to wherever you need to go. Below, here's a photo of an Interstate 25 traffic camera in the area.

A look at I-25 at Ridgegate Parkway early Thursday morning. The highway was closed due to a wreck that blocked all lanes. (Photo: CDOT)

4 a.m.: It's 4 a.m. That's early. Some may say too early. But if you're awake and reading 9NEWS.com, be sure to tune in to 9NEWS Mornings before you get out the door -- we'll have the latest weather and traffic information.

We're making our way up I-25 this morning. Conditions are rough. Keep with us for live updates #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/ShPOS1SOqp — Andrew Sorensen (@AndrewSorensen1) January 5, 2017

10:50 p.m. Be careful on the roads! DPD sent out a sassy tweet in case you needed a reminder.

Winter is here, #Denver. Give yourself extra time for your AM commute and treat any malfunctioning traffic lights as 4-way stops. pic.twitter.com/PvRslFb2l1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 5, 2017

10:45 p.m. Got travel plans? Hopefully they don't include DIA because scores (yes, SCORES) of flights have been canceled. More than 100 flights didn't leave the airport and nearly 400 left late. FlightAware will give you the best numbers, though.

@UpintheAir85 There are about 100 cancellations today out of 1,500 flights — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 5, 2017

10:30 p.m. A PSA: If you have a sidewalk, you're most likely on the hook to shovel it. Most cities give you 24 hours from the last snowfall before they start handing out fines. We complied a list of some metro Denver areas and their sidewalk shoveling policies.

10:10 p.m. Not everyone has a warm bed tonight. 9NEWS' Anusha Roy spoke with an outreach worker who is spending 10 hours combing Denver streets to offer shelter and supplies to homeless people braving the single-digit temps tonight.

An outreach worker helping the homeless tonight says calling sleeping on the streets in this #wx a nightmare is charitable. #9news pic.twitter.com/DxhpD8Rlf0 — Anusha Roy (@AnushaRoy9News) January 5, 2017

10 p.m. In other snow-related news, the Winter Park Express service starts Saturday! Tickets start at $39. In case you needed an escape from the weather to you know, more weather.

9:50 p.m. Kathy Sabine is holding down the fort in the 9 Backyard and has the latest and most up-to-date forecast with snow predictions. Check it out below:

9:30 p.m. Check out this time lapse of snow falling in Denver during Wednesday night's commute! Luckily, it was smooth sailing for these folks.

Snow continues to fall in Denver, #Colorado, creating for a slick evening commute. Video: Carole Goodwin pic.twitter.com/7qaKf4Sg3J — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 5, 2017

9:15 p.m. Boulder already has 5 inches of snow! 9NEWS' Dan Grossman is having a blast up there and has an update on conditions:

9:10 p.m. Snow in Colorado means a bunch of happy, snowy pups, which we love.

But as much as we love snow and dogs, we also love keeping those snow covered dogs safe. Take some advice from our own Kyle Clark.

9:00 p.m. There are 38 active closings on 9news.com as of now. Is your school or business closed? Check out this list. It will update throughout the night, so kids searching for a snow day should refresh often.

8:50 p.m. Denver Public Works spreads some good news. The old rule of no plows for residential streets unless there's a forecast for a foot of snow is gone. 2017 now means residential plows will be deployed when the forecast calls for six inches of snow.

8:40 p.m. In case you haven't heard, a storm is moving through a large part of Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving a dumping of snow and subzero temperatures.

Right now, a hefty accumulation of snow has fallen in the metro area, making road travel tricky for some.

Broomfield PD, Aurora PD and Douglas County are on accident alert, meaning you're asked to exchange information if you're in a wreck without injuries and no drugs or alcohol are involved.

Accident Alert - Involved in accident, with no injuries, no drugs/alcohol; exchange info; make report in a few days — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) January 5, 2017

The city of Aurora is on Accident Alert pic.twitter.com/juhHH424qf — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 4, 2017

