What are those rainbow clouds you've been seeing?

These clouds displayed a beautiful rainbow of colors over Boulder, CO. (Photo: Chris Fullmer)

Several people have been sending us photos of really cool rainbow clouds recently.

Kathy Sabine explained that they are iridescent clouds formed by tiny water droplets or ice crystals that individually scatter light.

It's similar what happens when you see a halo form around the sun. In that case, it's the same refraction process but with larger drops of water.

She said one of the types of clouds they can occur in are lenticular, which are common in high wind events. It also explains why we have been seeing them more then usual lately.

The phenomenon is fairly rare and is very difficult to photograph.

So kudos to the viewers who have sent us their amazing pictures!

If you have pictures of iridescent clouds or any other cool weather phenomena please send them to yourtake@9news.com or upload them here. And if you have questions about them, we'll be happy to ask our weather department for you!

© 2017 KUSA-TV