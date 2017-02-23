What to do with your yard during crazy Colorado weather

KUSA - Mother Nature can’t seem to make up her mind with Colorado’s weather. One day we’ll have highs in the seventies, and the next? It’s 30 degrees and snowing. The vast fluctuations in temperature and moisture can create some challenges when it comes to your lawn and garden.

Garden expert Sarah Marcogliese with the Association of Landscape Contractors of Colorado says as much as people like the recent warm weather, our plant friends aren’t really a big fan. If you haven’t already gone out and given your grass a big drink of water, it’s time to starting thinking about it next time the temperature is warmer than 40 degrees.

“Last year we came into a hot and dry fall so a lot of lawns tend to be a little more compact right now, which makes them somewhat hydrophobic, so the water just beads off and goes to the lowest spot, so you really want to spend at least 20 minutes on each section, either with those little frogs or an oscillating sprinkler head, leaving it on one spot for twenty minutes, then move it to the next spot.. keep watching and just make sure to move it around your yard so you’ve gotten everything for twenty minutes.”

Marcogliese says if you want to water your lawn, but are worried about the temperature dropping below 40 degrees, make sure you do your watering by 1 p.m., so that the ground has the chance to let that water soak in and not still have water sitting at the top that could hurt the roots.

Warm weather also wakes up little critters and creatures that could be bad for your lawn.

“Keeping the soil moist will actually deter them from coming in and finding the damaged roots that will occur when you don’t water your lawns after letting them dry out for so long,” Marcogliese said.

"Keeping the soil moist will actually deter them from coming in and finding the damaged roots that will occur when you don't water your lawns after you've allowed them to dry out for so long….when something is stressed out, it tends to attract bugs and problems, stressed plants, mean more bugs and problems – like 'oh, you're the one that we're going to take out.' Sort of like natural selection."

If you’re going to wait to water, and let nature take its course, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to kill your lawn, but it likely won’t come into the spring thriving the way you hope it will.

Marcogliese says whatever you do – don’t fertilize your lawn, it’s too early to do so. Lawns are getting tricked by Mother Nature, and with more likely snow through the winter, we don’t want to wake up top growth on lawns. The grass should be kind of asleep right now, so the main focus should be keeping the soil healthy right now.

Marcogliese showed us what you can do with your plants that may have started to bloom early.

