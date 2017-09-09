When will Hurricane Irma make landfall in Florida?

MIAMI - Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a Category 3 storm Saturday, as its eye inched closer to South Florida. It's still expected to hit the state as a Category 4 on Sunday.

The storm has killed at least 20 people since roaring out of the open Atlantic and chewing through a string of Caribbean islands. Governors of four Southeast states have declared states of emergency ahead Irma's arrival on the U.S mainland.

Here is what we know:

When will Irma hit Florida?

The storm is now forecast to hit Florida early Sunday. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for both coasts of the peninsula up through central parts of the state.

Where will Irma hit Florida?

The worst of Hurricane Irma is now forecast along the west coast of Florida after its track shifted overnight. Irma will act like a giant buzzsaw as it plows up the state's west coast into Monday, battering cities such as Key West, Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, and the Tampa-St. Pete area with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain, and devastating storm-surge inundation. “This will be the worst single hurricane to hit Florida since Hurricane Andrew in 1992,” said meteorologist Joel N. Myers, head of AccuWeather.

When was the last time a hurricane hit Tampa?

The most recent major (Category 3 or above) hurricane to directly hit the Tampa Bay area was on Oct. 25, 1921. That storm came ashore in Tarpon Springs, Fla., just north of the Tampa area, with winds estimated at 120 mph. A storm surge estimated at 11 feet flooded much of the city. Six people were killed in the Tampa-St.Petersburg area, and damage was estimated at $2 million (in 1921 dollars.) A similar impact today would be a far different story, as the metro area’s population has soared in the past 100 years, from around 50,000 in 1920 to 3 million people. The 1921 hurricane was the most destructive hurricane to hit the Tampa area since 1848, the weather service said.

How strong will Irma be at landfall?

If the storm hits at Category 4 strength, as predicted, the ferocious 130 mph winds in Irma's eye wall will produce "catastrophic damage." Locations where a Category 4 eye wall hits will see "power outages that will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months," the hurricane center said.

How bad will storm surge be?

Storm surge, the wall of sea water that roars ashore as a hurricane makes landfall, inundating coastal areas, will be "dangerous" and "life-threatening" for people who didn't evacuate. Some areas could see up to 15 feet of sea water pushed ashore from Irma, the hurricane center said. Storm-surge warnings have been hoisted all the way from the Keys to north of Tampa.

What about rain, wind and tornadoes?

Irma will bring all these into play as well as it delivers a savage blow to nearly the entire state of Florida. Fierce winds could also rip some buildings to shreds across the state. Wind gusts approaching 160 mph are possible in some areas. While colossal flooding seen during Harvey may not be the primary threat from Irma, some parts of Florida could see as much as 20 inches of rain. In addition, a few brief tornadoes are possible across portions of the Florida Peninsula and coastal Georgia and South Carolina Sunday as Hurricane Irma impacts the region.

How many people are evacuating?

Officials warned more than more than 6 million people in Florida and Georgia to leave their homes in the remaining hours before the first major effects of the storm hit late in the day. Authorities are particularly worried about residents on the Florida Keys, where storm surge and high winds pose a particular risk to the string of low-lying sandbar islands tailing off the state's southern tip. Irma’s winds will hit the Keys first on Saturday, and officials worry there won’t be enough time for residents to make what can be a three-hour-plus drive from Key West to the mainland. Authorities opened four storm refuges for people who won’t leave the Keys.

How many people could lose power?

About 25,000 people had already lost power Saturday morning in Florida as dangerous winds began lashing southern parts of the state. Florida Power & Light officials said as many as 9 million customers could lose power as Hurricane Irma roars ashore. The company provides electricity to 10 million people across nearly half the state.

How many flights have been canceled?

Hurricane Irma’s impact on U.S. flights continued to grow Saturday as the monster storm tracked toward Florida. Since Friday, More than 5,000 flights to or from Florida have now been canceled through Monday because of Irma. At least 10 airports in Florida had suspended flights or announced their intention to do so by Saturday evening. At several others, flights were not technically suspended, though most carriers were winding down their schedules ahead of Irma. Airports in Florida’s Panhandle were less affected as of early Saturday.

What about Hurricane Jose?

Already battered and reeling from Hurricane Irma, isolated Caribbean islands lacking infrastructure, communications, medical supplies and other essentials prepared to weather another potent hurricane Saturday as Jose bore down on the region. Jose was headed toward the northern Leeward Islands, which include Antigua and Barbuda, St. Martin and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, with sustained winds of 150 mph — a Category 4 storm. Irma already left a trail of flooded streets, toppled buildings, uprooted trees, upside-down boats and cars, and residents and visitors scrambling to secure shelter, food and clean water. Many people were looking for ways off the islands.

How could the storm impact Florida's economy?

Hurricane Irma is expected to pose at least a temporary setback to Florida's sizzling economy as it takes aim at the heart of the nation’s citrus production and batters its robust tourism industry. But if the storm causes extensive damage that discourages incoming retirees and tempers runaway population growth, the economic effects could be more substantial, analysts say.

Will Irma harm Florida's citrus crops?

Florida is the nation’s top citrus producer and also leads in sugarcane, tomatoes, watermelons and fresh market cucumbers, according to state government data. Farmers are trying to drain fields of excess water, secure equipment and ensure water pumps work in the event of flooding, says Lisa Lochridge, spokeswoman for the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association. The most immediate worry is the vast orange crop in central and south Florida. Risks to the crop have increased since forecasts altered the storm’s projected path westward, says Chris Hyde, agricultural meteorologist at MDA Weather Services.

How much damage has Irma caused already?

After Irma struck Barbuda, its prime minister called the island "barely habitable" and St. Martin, an island split between French and Dutch control, saw extensive damage and was almost completely destroyed in places. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Irma tore off roofs and crippled the only hospital on St. Thomas. The British government said the British Virgin Islands needs extensive humanitarian assistance. Destruction in Puerto Rico and Haiti does not appear to be as bad as feared.

What should I do about my pet?

The American Veterinary Medical Association is reminding pet owners developing disaster plans to include pet evacuation kits. The list is extensive. Important components include 3-7 days worth of food, a two-week supply of medicine, 7 days of water, a dish and water bowl, flea and tick prevention, ownership documents and some "comfort" toys. The Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida, part of the state’s disaster response system,says are many pet-friendly shelters that allow the whole family to stay together. "Do not leave your pet behind," the program urges. "If it’s not safe for you, it’s not safe for your pet."

What was the strongest storm to hit U.S.?

The strongest storm ever to make landfall in the U.S. hit on Sept. 2, 1935. Hurricanes were not officially named back then, but this one became known as the Florida Keys or Labor Day hurricane because of where and when it hit. The hurricane slammed across South Florida with sustained winds of 185 mph, killing 423 people. Awful as that storm was, perhaps the most horrific storm came 35 years earlier, flattening Galveston, Texas, and killing an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 people.

Contributing: Bart Jansen, Alan Gomez Doyle Rice, Gregory Korte, Caryn Shaffer and Jospeh Bauccum

