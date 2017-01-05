Where you can find help shoveling your sidewalks and driveways

KUSA - A lot of snow is blanketing most of the state right now.

A winter storm dropped several inches of snow in many areas including the Denver metro on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Now, residents and businesses are left clearing their sidewalks and driveways to avoid being fined for leaving the snow piled up.

While most Coloradans can handle it, there are many who need help. So take a look around, check in on your neighbors, see if any of them need a hand with shoveling snow off their sidewalks and driveways.

Get a couple of your neighbors together and team-up to do a good deed for someone who could use assistance.

At 9NEWS we're calling it the Red Shovel Brigade. Traffic reporter Amelia Earhart and 9 Wants to Know Investigators Kevin Vaughan and Jeremy Jojola went out as part of our Red Shovel Brigade to help our neighbors dig out of the snow.

We want to hear about how neighbors are helping each other.

You can click here for the form you can fill out to share those great stories from your neighborhood.

We can help out our neighbors, but there are dozens of others around the metro that can use a helping hand.

Volunteers of America's Colorado Branch has a snow shoveling program called "Snow Buddies" where people can volunteer to help shovel for people 60 and older in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties.

You can find more information on how to get help or how to volunteer for the Snow Buddies program here.

We've also compiled a list of local snow shoveling programs in the Denver area.

Arvada - http://bit.ly/2hXuDpV

Aurora - http://bit.ly/2hVXibY

Boulder - http://bit.ly/2iMSM3K (requires registration for help)

Denver - http://bit.ly/2iGeaY6

Littleton - http://bit.ly/2iN1uz4

Westminster - http://bit.ly/2iV51sb

