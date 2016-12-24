White Christmas for some, windy for others

A festively decorated Christmas tree (Photo: Getty Images)

KUSA - A holiday storm arrives this weekend bringing a white Christmas to the mountains and wild winds to the Front Range.

The forecast for Saturday will be mild and mainly dry across the state. Weather should not get in your way if you are traveling across Colorado. Highs for lower elevations will be in the 40s and 50s while in the mountains, temperatures will rise to the 30s and 40s.

Snow will increase late Saturday afternoon and evening in the mountains and cause very difficult driving conditions for higher elevations. Icy and snow-packed roads are expected on Christmas day for the mountains with blowing snow. Snow will linger in the mountains through Sunday evening.

For the Front Range, clouds and winds will increase Saturday evening with isolated rain/snow showers possible through early Christmas morning.

A few thunderstorms are possible for the plains. Snow accumulations will be light for lower elevations with less than half an inch expected. Skies along I-25 will clear by noon with light snow decreasing in northeastern Colorado.

Watch out for wild winds in the western suburbs, Foothills, and northern Colorado on Christmas Day. Gusts of more than 75 mph are expected through Sunday evening.

Winds will decrease and mountain snow should taper through Monday morning for Kwanzaa. Temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. The forecast for the remaining days of 2016 looks dry and mild.

