Why Fort Collins had such a weird winter

A rare snow hit Fort Collins on Feb. 23, 2017, after an unusually snowless several weeks (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - As Fort Collins’ winter season ticks off its final days in another burst of sunshine and warmth, something has become quite clear.

We got faked out.

Where was the snow this winter? The chill that inspires lit fireplaces and mugs of steaming cocoa? The red ears tingling from sub-zero temperatures?

We got them, all right – from December to early January, and rarely again after.

Instead, this winter was made of sunny days and highs in the 50s, 60s and even 70s punctuated by the occasional cold snap. We set a handful of heat records. For 42 days from Jan. 1 to March 12 – that’s 60 percent of the time – we had highs in the 50s or warmer.

After a healthy start to the snow season, the flakes just stopped falling after early January. Fort Collins has received about 5 inches of snow since our last big storm in January, and halfway through what’s usually the snowiest month of the year, we have received a trace of snow.

