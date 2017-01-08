Wind and snow headed for Colorado

KUSA - We are finally thawing out Sunday on the Front Range. Temperatures were stuck below freezing since Tuesday and Sunday’s highs will be near 50 degrees. Meanwhile in the mountains, snow is expected to fall through Tuesday morning making travel very difficult.

The plains will be mild and dry on Sunday with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to near 50.

The Foothills will see windy conditions Sunday with scattered snow showers possible. Winds will become stronger Sunday evening through Monday evening. A High Wind Watch will be in effect during this time because of dangerous gusts that could reach from 70 to 90 mph in the Foothills. Power outages, downed trees, flying debris, and ground blizzards are possible. Light weight vehicles and high profile vehicles should delay travel until winds decrease.

Now, let’s talk about the snow. A series of storms will bring feet of snow to the mountains through much of next week. There are travel advisories posted until Tuesday morning. Very difficult driving conditions are expected with blizzard like weather at times because of strong winds and heavy snow. Avalanche danger will also be increasing during this period.

The forecast for Monday will be warmer and windy with highs in the 60s. It will be dry and mild through the middle of the week before another cool down and a chance for a few showers on Thursday and Friday.

(© 2017 KUSA)