Wind delays flights to DIA

DENVER - High winds caused some serious delays at Denver International Airport Tuesday morning.

According to FlightAware.com, the airport is delaying inbound flights an average of two hours due to wind. This comes a day after strong gusts led to flight cancellations.

Conditions were windy throughout Colorado Tuesday morning.

Two semi-trucks were blown over on Interstate 25 near the Wyoming border.



2 blown over semi's near WY border pic.twitter.com/D3GQo3ImsZ — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) March 7, 2017

Much of the Eastern plains was under a red flag warning as crews worked to get a 30,000-acre brush fire that was sparked Monday under control.

Check FlyDenver.com for the latest flight information.

