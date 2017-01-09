Wind, rain, snow and ice wreak different types of havoc across Colorado

LEFT: KKCO, MIDDLE: KUSA, RIGHT: Paul Aiken, Boulder Daily Camera

KUSA - Rain, wind and snow caused a big mess across the state.

The top gust was 101 mph at Cheyenne Mountain. Nearby in Colorado Springs, it was 80 mph. Closer to Denver, Gold Hill hit 87 mph while Westminster and Superior felt gusts of 68 mph.

"Downed powerlines, we've had damage to roofs, damage to vehicles, we've had some high profile vehicles be overturned," said Tobi Blanchard with the Colorado Springs Office of Emergency Management.

Sixteen semis were tossed on their sides in Southeast Colorado.

Wind gusts were so strong, they hit 99 mph in Manitou Springs. It was like a hurricane with no rain.

The wind knocked out power, blowing out transformers and forcing the closure of some stores.

Residents did what they could to cut away fallen branches that fell into their yards but some trees were just too big to handle.

"We are being inundated by 911 calls," Steve Wilch said, Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesperson.

Roofs blew off buildings, trees fell on cars and were windows blow out from flying debris.

In Cheyenne Mountain State Park, a camper with a mother and two small children inside blew over. A 5-year-old suffered a cut to the head and was taken to the hospital.

In Grand Junction, it wasn't wind but rain, sleet and ice making it difficult to travel.

"I've never seen black ice like this before," one woman told station KKCO.

"They said our plane couldn't even land on the runway," said a man waiting to leave the airport.

People in Glenwood Springs needed their umbrellas and drivers on the Vail Pass needed their chains.

A massive tree in Lafayette tipped over like a twig. Another in Colorado Springs was caught on cell phone video about to come down.

It was a long day for first responders and it could take more than a week to assess all the damage.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing for the dangerous weather conditions to continue in some areas all week.

Crews will try to do avalanche reduction along Loveland and Berthoud Pass as soon as the weather allows.

