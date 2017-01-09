Winds blowing at 70 mph in foothills

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
70 mph winds blowing in foothillsJan. 9, 2017, 5:43 a.m.
-
Dispatcher wouldn't send firefighters to dog in icy…Jan. 8, 2017, 10:37 p.m.
-
Arvada fire spreads to 2 homesJan. 9, 2017, 5:25 a.m.