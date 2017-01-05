Winter storm slams into Colorado

Snowflakes in Byers (Photo: Courtesy Ashley Eva)

KUSA - A major winter storm is covering most of Colorado. While the snow amounts will not be large by Front Range standards, the combination of extreme cold and the snow will make roads icy and snow-packed.

The snow is still expected to slow down by late morning, ending early in the afternoon.

THURSDAY SNOW FORECASTS:

Denver metro east of Federal Boulevard: 4 to 8 inches

Denver metro west of Federal Boulevard: 5 to 10 inches

Front Range foothills north of I-70: 16 to 22 inches

Front Range foothills south of I-70: 8 to 12 inches

Douglas-Elbert Counties: 4 to 8 inches

Boulder-Loveland-Ft. Collins areas: 6 to 12 inches

Greeley-Fort Morgan: 3 to 6 inches

Highs in the metro area and over the Front Range will single digits on Thursday. Wind Chill factors will stay below zero throughout the day.

Overnight lows will drop below zero Thursday night into Friday morning.

An AVALANCHE WARNING is in effect through Friday morning for the Gunnison and Crested Butte areas, including the West Elk mountains, Elk Mountains south of the Divide and the Ruby Range. Heavy snow is falling on weak layers in the snow pack, creating dangerous conditions in the High Country.

Avalanche Warning near the Gunnison area.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in place through late Thursday afternoon for much of Western Colorado as well as the Front Range and Denver metro area.

Along the Western Slope in places like Glenwood Springs, Edward and Eagle, 6-12 inches could stack up through Thursday night.

The storm will continue in southern Colorado until early Friday morning.

Look for poor visibility with blowing and drifting snow through Thursday night. Travel could be slow with snow-packed and icy roads.

It will be much warmer by the end of the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s Sunday and Monday.

