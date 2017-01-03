Winter storm slams into mountains and metro Denver midweek

Snow at Loveland Ski area. Jan. 3, 2017. (Photo: Dustin Schaefer, Loveland Ski Area)

KUSA - Winter weather is already moving into Colorado's High Country, with snow on the way to the Denver metro area.

The next surge of cold air and moisture will reach the metro area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Along the Front Range, we'll watch the snow move in from north to south.

It could easily slow down your Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. So far, it looks like the heaviest snow will fall overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Early accumulation estimates indicate 5 to 10 inches in the Denver metro and southern suburbs, 8 to 12 inches in Northern Colorado through Thursday night. Please check back often as we will be updating potential snowfall totals as the storm gets closer.

You'll feel a chill in the air as this latest storm slams into the state. Look for daytime highs in the lower 20s Wednesday across the metro with lower teens on Thursday.

Overnight lows will drop below zero Thursday night into Friday morning.

An Avalanche Watch is in effect through Wednesday morning for the Park Range, Flattops, Pikes Peak and the West Elk mountains. Heavy snow is falling on a weak snowpack, creating dangerous conditions in the High Country.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place through midnight Thursday for the Park and Elkhead mountains with possibly 15-25 inches of new snow. Parts of Jackson, Grand, Larimer and Boulder counties above 9,000 feet are also included in the the warning.

One to two feet of new snow is possible through Thursday night, with 40 mph gusts.

Travel advisories are in place across California to Colorado ahead of the incoming storm.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Larimer and Boulder counties between 6,000 and 9,000 feet, where 8 to 16 inches are possible.

Look for poor visibility with blowing and drifting snow through Thursday night. Travel could be slow with snow-packed and icy roads.

Near Steamboat Springs, 10-20 inches is possible from this latest storm. The Vail, Aspen and Snowmass region could pick up 10 to 20 inches of fresh snow, with 45 mph gusts.

Along the Western Slope in places like Glenwood Springs, Edward and Eagle, 6-12 inches could stack up through Thursday night.

Potential snow accumulations across the metro area.

In the Eastern San Juans and La Garita mountains, one to two feet is possible.

