KUSA - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory across much of northeast and central Colorado.

Wednesday's forecast calls for freezing drizzle, ice accumulation and areas of freezing fog before 9 p.m., and areas of freezing drizzle, fog, and possible snow before 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Current situation: Freezing drizzle becoming more widespread along the Front Range & I-25 corridor. Conditions deteriorate thru eve. #COwx pic.twitter.com/VHBOynzOl1 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 1, 2017

Authorities in Fort Collins and Greeley have already issued accident alerts for this evening.

Fort Collins is on accident alert until 9 p.m. Please drive carefully - the roads are getting slick! #cowx pic.twitter.com/3MzrWcBsq4 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) February 2, 2017

Certain areas could experience up to a tenth of an inch of ice on hard surfaces such as roads, bridges and overpasses. Visibility could be lowered to less than one quarter of a mile due to freezing fog.

These conditions could create hazardous driving conditions or prompt road closures, so drivers are urged to control their speeds and drive carefully. Use caution and be prepared for slippery and ice covered roads if you must travel this evening.

HEADS UP!!! Don't travel tonight unless necessary! Roads continue to ice up. If you must, SLOW DOWN & STAY SAFE!!! #COwx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 2, 2017

Denver International Airport has also notified travelers that crews are having to work around the wintry conditions.

Crews are deicing and treating runways and roads for ice this evening https://t.co/ht97wH18Oq — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 1, 2017

