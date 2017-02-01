KUSA
Freezing rain, fog, ice causing hazardous conditions Wednesday

Kathy Sabine has your latest forecast. 9NEWS at 5 p.m. 2/1/17.

Tyler Lahanas, KUSA 7:49 PM. MST February 01, 2017

KUSA - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory across much of northeast and central Colorado.

Wednesday's forecast calls for freezing drizzle, ice accumulation and areas of freezing fog before 9 p.m., and areas of freezing drizzle, fog, and possible snow before 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Authorities in Fort Collins and Greeley have already issued accident alerts for this evening.

Certain areas could experience up to a tenth of an inch of ice on hard surfaces such as roads, bridges and overpasses. Visibility could be lowered to less than one quarter of a mile due to freezing fog.

These conditions could create hazardous driving conditions or prompt road closures, so drivers are urged to control their speeds and drive carefully. Use caution and be prepared for slippery and ice covered roads if you must travel this evening.

Denver International Airport has also notified travelers that crews are having to work around the wintry conditions.

You can keep up to date with the latest forecast here.

(© 2017 KUSA)


