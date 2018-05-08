KUSA — TaRhonda Thomas, a reporter, anchor and staple at 9NEWS for more than a decade, announced on Sunday that she is leaving Colorado.

Her family is moving to Philadelphia for a new opportunity and to be closer to family on the East Coast.

"I've loved being here; it's been amazing. Everyone has been incredible," Thomas said while holding back tears on Sunday.

While we know she’ll be successful in Philadelphia, around here, we will miss her … a lot. We'll also miss that little reporter in training, Ruby Dee!

Thomas's last day is August 12, so we have one more week with this award-winning journalist and all-around lovely human.

